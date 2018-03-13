21 Tips Every Nintendo Switch Owner Should Know

Share Your Screens

The screen share button is on the left Joy-Con, and you can use it to capture shots of your games and share them on social media. Once you've snapped a vista in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, swing over to the album in the main menu to add captions and share them on Facebook and Twitter.

Prefer video? Hold the button down, and it will record. It starts recording before you even press the button, so you won't miss any crucial moments.

Credit: Andrew E. Freedman / Tom's Guide