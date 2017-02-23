7 Reasons Why Xbox One Beats PS4

Why Xbox Wins

It may seem like the PS4 has already won the latest console war by a landslide, with over 50 million players and a bigger library of must-have exclusives. But what if I told you the Xbox One was still a better buy?

Microsoft's home console might not have Uncharted or Horizon: Zero Dawn, but it does a ton of cool things that the PS4 can't in terms of both hardware and software. From backwards compatibility to a superior online experience, here are 7 reasons why the Xbox One beats the PS4.