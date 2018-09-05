Best Location Aware Apps

Target (Android, iOS)

Target (Android, iOS) has incorporated location-aware tech into its store assistant app with its "Drive Up" curbside pickup program, which is slowly rolling out nationwide. Users can order their goods from their nearest Target store, and then select Drive Up in the checkout options, allowing you to pick up your order at the curb, instead of having to enter the store. The app will send you a notification when your order is ready for pickup, and the app uses location-aware tech to track your location en route to the designated Drive Up parking slot, making sure that Target's staff are ready with your order when you pull up. Show a barcode on the app, sign for the order, and just like that, you're done with your fastest ever Target shopping trip.