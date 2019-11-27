Best road trip apps

PackPoint (Android, iOS: Free)

If you're going to be on the road and away from home for more than a few days, it helps to make sure that you're properly packed for the trip. PackPoint (Android, iOS) is a travel packing wizard that provides a checklist of travel essentials that you need to pack, depending on the nature of your trip. Users simply create a trip profile, with their destination, length of stay and purpose of travel. PackPoint then creates a customized packing and luggage checklist that takes into account whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, the type and amount of clothing to pack based on the weather forecast and other factors. The app also comes with premium features, such as TripIt integration for automatic packing list creation.