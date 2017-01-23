Best Google Pixel Cases
Protect Your Pixel with Style
With a standout 12-megapixel rear camera, a superb digital assitant and a high-end Snapdragon 821 processor capable of support Google’s Daydream VR platform, Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones pack both power and style. You’ll want to make sure your phone remains in pristine condition by finding a good case in which to keep it. We found 10 appealing Pixel cases that offer good shock and drop protection while still maintaining the simplistic elegance and minimalist look and feel you've come to love. Just make sure you’re buying a case specifically designed to fit the 5-inch Pixel or the 5.5-inch Pixel XL.
Caseology Parallax Case
The Caseology Parallax Case for the Google Pixel features a thermoplastic polyurethane case that’s shock-absorbent, with drop protection cushions embedded within to absorb life’s unexpected blows. Caseology complements this dual-layer protection with a 3D geometric pattern on the back cover to add a touch of elegance to the $14 case, which is available in pink, blue, black and cherry.
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case
If you're a proud Android fan who wants to show off your love of Google’s mobile OS, the Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case is designed just for you, with an Android robot etched into the case’s back. Made out of the usual TPU layer with impact resistance, the $9.90 Bugdroid case features a slight lip over the screen that protects the screen when your phone is face-down on a table or flat surface. It comes in black, blue, clear, green, red, smoke, teal and orange.
Incipio Carnaby Esquire Series Case
Whether you get the Pixel or Pixel XL version of Incipio’s Carnaby Esquire Series, get ready for a case that takes great pains to mimic the premium feel of Google’s phone. Incipio added an ultra-soft cotton finish to its case —available in gray, black, and olive — that’s reminiscent of Google’s Daydream View VR headset.
Tech21 Evo Check Case for Pixel XL
Tech21’s Evo Check Case offers protection for drops up to 6.5 feet thanks to its FlexShock technology, while maintaining a case that is 30 percent thinner and 60 percent lighter than rival cases. The Pixel XL version of the Check Case adds a smokey black option in addition to the standard clear or white choices available for the 5-inch Pixel model.
Speck Presidio Clear Case
Maybe you prefer protection that doesn’t get in the way of you admiring the look of your Pixel or Pixel XL. Speck’s Presidio Clear Case is — as the name would imply — almost entirely clear, wit the exception of the Speck star logo on the top right of the case. More importantly, Speck says a phone inside the $29 Presidio Clear Case will survive drops of up to 8 feet.
Spigen Rugged Armor
Don’t let the name of Spigen‘s Rugged Armor case trick you into thinking that this is a bulky add-on for your Pixel. What you will get is a case with precise cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, cameras and charging ports augmented by military-standard grade protection against drops and bumps. The carbon fiber accent design at the top of the Rugged Armor's back cover adds a little finesse to help this case stand out from the rest.
Lifeproof FRE Waterproof Case
The Lifeproof FRE waterproof case is water-resistant up to 2 meters for 1 hour (meaning that it can survive up to 6.6 feet of water for 60 minutes, and features a built-in screen cover to protect your Pixel XL's 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display. The asphalt black case is also dirt-proof, dust-proof, snow-proof, and drop-proof, though you will have to make sure the charging port flap is closed to truly keep your Pixel XL safe from the elements.
Case-Mate Wallet Folio
Even with Android Pay letting you pay for things with your phone, some of us still like to carry around a credit or debit card. If you're an advocate of the "plastic is fantastic" mantra, then you'll appreciate the Case-Mate Wallet Folio for the Pixel and Pixel XL. The $60 leather case features one area to hold your phone, opposite of four slots for carrying around credit cards, ID and cash.
Tauri Thin-Fit TPU Case
For those preferring a minimalist look, Tauri’s Thin-Fit TPU Case gets out of the way and lets the Pixel shine through. Available in black, clear, mint, purple and smoke black, the $7.99 case’s "thin-fit" nature means that you have sufficient protection without the added bulk. Additionally, this case can be cleaned with water, should you find dust accumulating in it over time.
Wellci Premium Privacy Folio Case
The Wellci Premium Privacy Folio Case bakes in a number of different features as the $10 case wraps around your Pixel so that even the screen is protected should the phone take a tumble. It also doubles as a kickstand for those times you want to watch video on your phone, and it includes a slot for credit cards and cash. You can get one in black, red, green, black cloth, dark grey or crystal clear colors.