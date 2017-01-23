Best Google Pixel Cases

Speck Presidio Clear Case

Maybe you prefer protection that doesn’t get in the way of you admiring the look of your Pixel or Pixel XL. Speck’s Presidio Clear Case is — as the name would imply — almost entirely clear, wit the exception of the Speck star logo on the top right of the case. More importantly, Speck says a phone inside the $29 Presidio Clear Case will survive drops of up to 8 feet.