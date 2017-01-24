13 NES Classic Cheat Codes You Need to Try
Cheaters Always Win
The NES Classic Edition has proven to be one of the hottest consoles yet. This piece of retro tech lets you play 30 NES games that date back 30 years. Best of all, it works with today's TVs, meaning you won't need any funky connectors to get it working.
But no old-school gaming experience on the NES Classic Edition would be complete without cheat codes, allowing you to access secret levels, gain an advantage over competitors, and more. We've cut through the best cheat codes to find those that are actually worth trying out on your NES Classic Edition.
Super Mario Bros. 2
Want a quick way to get to the seventh world in Super Mario Bros. 2? In level 5-3, you'll see a ladder towards the beginning. Climb it and from there, jump onto the ledge above it. Next, you'll see some grass. Choose the first blade and reveal a potion that you can use. Do it and enter the door. From there, go into the jar and find yourself in the seventh world.
Mega Man 2
Mega Man 2 can be a difficult game to play if you're not a seasoned master. And only after a lot of trial and error will you truly be able to master the game. But if you don't have a lot of time to put in, input the following password to get every weapon the game has to offer: A5, B2, B4, C1, C3, C5, D4, D5, E2. You'll make quick work of nearly any enemy.
The Legend of Zelda
The Legend of Zelda has a second quest you can try out only after you beat the first. However, if you want to skip the main quest and try out the second, all you need to do is input your character name as "ZELDA." The game will automatically bring you to the second quest. But beware -- the second quest is a tough one.
Punch-Out
If you want to change the difficulty in each Punch-Out fight, the Select button will be your friend. If you're on the ropes and need a little help, just press SELECT as often as possible after a round. If you think your opponent will be easy to beat, similarly press SELECT as often as possible when the match starts and your opponent is shown on screen. The first move will boost your health and the second will reduce it.
Final Fantasy
This one won't make playing Final Fantasy any easier, but it does make it a bit more fun. If you press the A and B buttons on your controller simultaneously 55 times (not 54 or 56), you'll be brought to a puzzle-based, mini-game you can go back to any time. You won't reap any XP for beating the mini-game, but it's a fun little Easter Egg you should try out.
Gradius
No talk of cheat codes would be complete without the most famous of all. When you're playing Gradius and need more lives, go to the title screen and input the following: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left Right, B, A, Start. Upon doing so, you'll get 30 lives.
Kid Icarus
Kid Icarus comes with a slew of supported passwords that will help you get into certain levels, try out different features, and more. But if you want a real advantage over any enemy, just input PAKING PAKING PAKING PAKING into the game. You'll be given the ability to play Icarus with every item the game has on offer.
Metroid
If you really want the cheat code treatment, use the following password in Metroid: NARPAS SWORD0 000000 000000. As long as you successfully input the password, you'll get an infinite number of missiles and will be invincible throughout the game.
Super Mario Bros.
Even the age-old Super Mario Bros. has some cheats available to you. One of the more appealing is the ability to get extra lives in the third world. In order to do so, go towards the end of stage 3-1 where two turtles are coming at you. Ignore the first and jump just in time to hit the second and cause it to bounce against the wall and back toward Mario. You'll notice your points will soar and an extra life will be handed over. Stay right there until you're satisfied and go about your day.
Zelda 2
If you're looking to make Zelda 2 a bit easier to play, finish the first temple and place the jewel you receive in the statue. You'll see your experience points racking up. Once you have the points you want, press the START button and press up and A on the controller to save your progress. You'll have saved all of your experience points and be far more powerful than the enemies you face throughout the game.
Tecmo Bowl
There's nothing wrong with a little invisibility. In fact, if you input 397BFFA5 in the area to input codes in Tecmo Bowl, you'll turn your team into a completely invisible group of players. It doesn't necessarily make your game much better, but it's neat.
Ninja Gaiden
Ninja Gaiden comes with a quirk that makes it possible to kill any boss throughout the game with a single attack. It turns out that if you know how to use the jumping slash maneuver, you can get to the boss and immediately take it out. Quick, easy -- and painful.
Castlevania II: Simon's Quest
If you're a Castlevania II: Simon's Quest fan and want to quickly make your way through the game without needing to search for weapons and items, there's a way to get your wish. If you enter MLIT WVCW T3KU SFZC into the game, you'll be given all the stuff you need to take on enemies and complete Simon's Quest. Nice.