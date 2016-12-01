The Phone Bed Is 2016’s Wackiest Gadget

You take care of your smartphone, right? You use it in a protective case that protects it from bumps and falls, and you may even use a screen protector to avoid shattering its panel. It turns out all of this might not be enough, as you can now buy The Phone Bed, a solid-wood resting spot for smartphones as well as tablets.

This bizarre $100 luxury item from Thrive Global isn't just decorative, but functional as well. The bed's blanket sheet offers Microfiber cloth on one side and satin on the other, for cleaning device screens. The Phone Bed's biggest selling point, though, is the way it encourages you to have a healthy relationship with your phone or tablet.



Thrive Global is a company founded by media mogul and wellness enthusiast Arianna Huffington, who became extremely passionate about sleep habits after burning out from working nonstop on The Huffington Post. The intention of the Phone Bed is to encourage healthy detachment from our smartphones and tablets when we go to bed, something those of us who sleep with our devices in hand or at arm's reach may not be ready for.

While Thrive Global doesn't provide measurements for this miniature mattress, the Phone Bed is supposed to provide enough room "for the whole family's devices" so kids can learn not to sleep with their screens.

One downside is that you'll likely need to turn your devices off when you tuck them in at night. There are no holes or spaces for charging cables to go, and it appears that the slots for storing your tablet might not provide enough space for heat to disperse.

As Huffington says at the footer of the sales page, "Technology may let us travel across time and space in an instant, but disconnecting allows us to tap into deeper parts of ourselves." Or more simply put: if you turn off that iPhone once and awhile, you might actually pay attention to what's going on outside of it.

