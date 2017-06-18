12 Tips for Photographing Your Pets

Use a low f-stop

When shooting portraits of pets, it's good to use a low f-stop. This will help blur the background and make your subject pop. An out-out-focus background is also useful for disguising any household clutter. If you don't have a DSLR, you can get a similar effect using Portrait mode on theiPhone 7 Plus, which uses two lenses to create a blurred background. Other smartphone users can try downloading an app that lets you manually adjust your f-stop.

Photo Credit: Colorful Life Studios