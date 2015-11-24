How to Use Pebble Time to Reply to iPhone Texts

One of the biggest limitations of wearing a Pebble Time smartwatch when you're an iPhone owner is the lack of a text reply function. But that's about to change, thanks to a new feature called Text Reply for iOS. Currently in test mode, the tool is only available to post-paid AT&T subscribers for now.

Existing Pebble Time devices can only receive and dismiss notifications of incoming messages when paired with iPhones. With the update, you'll be able to respond with a voice reply or pre-defined text. However, the Pebble replies will not show up in the iOS Messages app, as they're sent as SMS messages through AT&T directly, not via the Messages app.

If you're a Pebble Time owner who uses an iPhone on AT&T, here's how to activate the new feature.

Update your Pebble Time iPhone app to version 3.4 or higher. Update your Pebble Time’s firmware to version 3.7 or higher. Select Menu » Support » Update Your Pebble if you aren’t prompted automatically. Navigate to Menu » Settings » Actionable Notifications in the iOS app to set up Text Replies for the first time. Follow the setup instructions. After successful setup, notifications received from the Messages app will have the option to reply with voice or a list of pre-defined responses.

There's no word yet on when Text Reply for iOS will come to other carriers, but this is definitely a welcome upgrade for Pebble Time that gives it an edge over Android Wear devices. While Google's operating system is also compatible with iOS, it's only letting wearers see and dismiss text messages from their iPhones.

Hopefully, Pebble will eventually add a feature that lets you reply to more types of messages, including emails, Facebook and WhatsApp messages. But for now, Text Reply is a step in the right direction.