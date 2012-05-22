How (And Why) to Overclock Your Android Device

Step Three: Using SetCPU
While there are several apps for managing your CPU speed with an overclocking enabled kernel, SetCPU is the most popular. When launching it for the first time, Superuser will prompt you to allow root privileges. If it does not, your device is likely not properly rooted.
SetCPU’s main screen is fairly straightforward. It has two sliders for setting your minimum and maximum clock rates. Your choices here are dictated by the CPU table provided by your custom kernel. Most popular kernels are fairly conservative with their maximum values, and most devices can actually achieve them; however, it’s best to work your way up slowly, testing your device through each step with something like a benchmark or demanding game. If it freezes or crashes, you know you’ve gone too far will have to settle for a lesser overclock or increase the voltage.
The Voltages page is best left alone unless you are confident in what you are doing. Ideally, you want your voltages to be as low as possible while keeping the system stable. This is one way to conserve power. Most custom kernels will already have these values optimized, so you should not have to change them. If you’d like to adventure into the realm of voltage modding, it’s a good idea to peruse your device’s page on XDA Forums to see what ranges are safe.
The Profiles page is another way to conserve power. You can use it to create conditions for specific clock and voltage settings. For example, when your battery is below 25%, you can have SetCPU underclock your CPU’s maximum speed from 1GHz to 800MHz. Some custom kernels have profile-like conditions built into them already and do not play nicely with SetCPU’s profiles enabled. Read your kernel’s notes to see if this is the case with yours.
CPU Governors and IO schedulers are the last significant settings you’ll need to worry about with SetCPU. There are two on the bottom of the main page. The CPU governor is on the left, and the IO scheduler is on the right. The list of choices will vary depending on which governors are packed with your kernel. A great explanation of the different CPU governors and IO schedulers can be found on XDA Forums.
PS wanted to add that there is a way to save battery life without losing performance.
Justy like how every CPU has it's own max overclock, every CPU also has it's own minimum voltage per given clock speed
You can extend your battery life by adjusting the voltage for each clock speed step to a lower level (to test for stability, use your overclocking app to cap the clock speed to the desired level, then run a few benchmarks)
you can generally lower almost all of the voltages and thus give your self a decent battery life boost without losing any performance, and best of all, you can still keep your overclock
simply set the lowest stable voltage for each clock speed in the list.
During what most would consider normal use, you rarely ever hit the CPU's max speed, and if you overclock, you are even less likely to hit the overclock speed (many overclocking apps will record the CPU clock speed history and you will see how little those higher clock speeds are used (but when they are used, they really show their benefit, (especially when loading web pages and launching applications)
All in all, find your max clock speed and fine your lowest voltage for each clock speed in the table, and you will have a device that bas better battery life and much faster performance
(the lower voltage tweak takes longer to do than the max overclock because you will be testing every single clock frequency in the list for stability each time you lower it's voltage
(sry for the typos in the previous message sees they still did not add a edit feature)
anyway, most of those benchmarks base their scores on more than just the CPU but the overclocks only really effect the CPU, (depending on the device, you can overclock the L2 cache and in some cases, even the GPU and RAM )
Very sorry, you're right! The Linpack table is incomplete. The numbers listed are the times in seconds it took to complete the test.
The stock Nexus S speeds scored an average of 16.8 MFLOPS and the 1.4GHz speeds scored 23.6 MFLOPS. While the Linpack "top scores" page lists the Nexus S getting 60+ MFLOPS, it's not actually true. Those scores are from other devices running custom ROMs ported from the Nexus S.
I think people would be interested in seeing real world performance difference between overclock GPU and CPU
PS while overclocking helps, a device with more RAM helps even more especially when paired with a custom ROM. if your device has 1GB of RAM, then you can have custom roms where more elements of the OS are buffered into RAM, this allows for a more iphone like experience when it comes to transitions in the UI. By default, android unloads UI elements and other graphical elements from memory when they are not visible, but it can be modded to keep it so you get a smoother UI experience, eg widgets not having to redraw when you rotate the screen, and all native UI's within the OS load instantly. (takes more RAM but not an issue if you have 1GB
PS for really good demo of what overclocking can do, try playing HD video that is not GPU accelerated, on my HP touchpad, I can have 3 720p flash videos playing at the same time with no lag when at 1.89GHz
I can also play a single, large 1080p 10 bit movie (10+GB in size) smoothly and that MKV file is not supported by the GPU so that is all CPU
If you have an android or any other device that can be overclocked, then you owe it to yourself to overclock it, the benefits are not noticeable at all times but during the times when they are noticeable, they are really really noticeable.
-Devin Connors, Tom's Guide
On newer hardware the benefits of overclocking may be less noticeable, but it is very noticeable on old devices.
Right now my LG Optimus S runs Android 4.1.2 and is overclocked to 768MHz, using SetCPU, when the battery isn't being charged and the screen is turned on and in use. Not only am I overclocking it, but I'm also attempting to balance out performance and battery life by using profiles in SetCPU to underclock it when not in use. This is compared to when it ran stock Android 2.3.3 at 600MHz. Yes, the performance increase is very noticeable and makes installing a custom JellyBean ROM and overclocking very worthwhile.