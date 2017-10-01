Help Me, Tom's Guide: Outlook's Broken on My iPhone!

Sometimes, especially after you install a major update to your phone, an app you rely upon stops working, wrecking your workflow. That’s a particular risk when you're dealing with services from one company working with apps from another, as Microsoft Outlook and Exchange users discovered when they lost the ability to send email in Apple's Mail app after downloading iOS 11.

Tom's Guide forum member jennifer.chamberlin seems to be experiencing a similar flaw. She writes:

Hi,

Well, Jennifer, it sounds like you're one of the many users affected by the Outlook.com and Exchange service bugs found in iOS 11. While there's one easy solution to your problem, we've also got a tip in case this happens again.

For now, just update your device to iOS 11.0.1, which is supposed to fix bugs related to Outlook. While Apple's release notes suggest the flaws were tied to sending email, your syncing issue sounds like it should also be solved. To update, open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap General, then tap Software update and follow the prompts.

If that doesn't work, and you've got a separate problem, might I suggest you give the iOS Outlook app a spin? Since it doesn't run through iOS' Calendars and Mail app, and Microsoft can update it all by itself, it has a better shot at being stable in case you need it.



Need advice for your tech woes? To get answers fast, head straight to the Tom's Guide Forums for the latest tips from our resident experts and fellow members. You can also comment on this article or email us directly at helpme@tomsguide.com.

Illustration: Tom's Guide

