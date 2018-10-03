How to Order the LG V40 ThinQ

LG has another phone aimed directly at content creators, and if you're struck by the idea of a phone with five cameras — three on the back and two up front — you won't have to wait long to get your hands on the new LG V40 ThinQ.

Carriers start taking preorders next week, with the LG V40 ThinQ arriving in retail on Oct. 19. Verizon is getting a jump on its rivals, taking preorders a day early on Oct. 11 and selling the phone Oct. 18.

Besides its five-camera setup, the V40 offers a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor with 6GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch OLED screen and a fun CineShot feature that animates some of your photos. Our full review of the V40 goes into greater depth on those features, but if it sounds like the phone for you, here's where you can get your hands on LG's latest flagship.

AT&T

Pre-orders for the V40 start next Friday (Oct. 12) at AT&T, where you can buy the phone in 30 monthly installments of $31.67 under the AT&T Next program. AT&T also sells the V40 for $950 if you buy it outright. LG's phone goes on sale officially on Oct. 19.

AT&T is promising promotional offers on the LG V40 ThinQ "in the coming weeks."

T-Mobile

Just as at AT&T, the Uncarrier starts taking pre-orders on the V40 on Oct. 12 with the phone shipping Oct. 19. The phone's cheaper here, though. You can buy the V40 for $920 through T-Mobile.

Opt for paying off the phone over 24 months, and you'll get the lowest monthly payments at T-Mobile, though with a catch — T-Mobile requires a down payment. In the case of the V40, that's $200 down, but you have monthly payments of just $30 once that's out of the way.

Sprint

Sprint offers phones through an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. For the LG V40, that's normally a $40 monthly payment, but Sprint is halving that to $20 if you add a new line of service or are eligible to upgrade your current phone on Sprint.

Like AT&T and T-Mobile, Sprint starts selling the V40 on Oct. 19.

Verizon

Pre-orders start a day early at Verizon, which will let you order the phone next Thursday (Oct. 11). The V40 arrives at Verizon stores a week later on Oct. 18.

Get ready to pay more, though. The V40 costs $980 at Verizon, with an installment plan spreading out payments of $40.83 per month over 24 months.

Verizon offers some relief in the form of rebates. New and existing customers can get a $200 credit on the V40 when they pay for the phone in installments. Switch over from another carrier or add a new line to your current Verizon account, and you can trade in your phone for up to $300 off. Those rebates come in the form of monthly bill credits.

Pre-order the LG V40 ThinQ by Oct. 17 at Verizon and the carrier says it will include a free 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card and adapter and a DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal.