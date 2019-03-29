Leaked Oppo Reno Images Reveal Bizarre Tilting Pop-Up Camera

Oppo’s soon to be released Reno handset has had its specs leaked via the Chinese certification group TENAA, and the images show that Oppo’s had yet another brainwave when it comes to fitting selfie cameras onto its phones.

According to the entries on TENAA’s website for the devices PCAT00 and PCAM00 (via GizmoChina), there are two variations of the Reno - one using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, and the other using a Snapdragon 855 instead. As a result, the latter will come with 4G LTE and 5G capabilities built in.

Many of the specs are identical across the two handsets. Both have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which contains an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Reno will run on Android 9.0 Pie, with Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 accompanying it. Finally, it’s got a battery capacity of 3,680 mAh, and a combination of 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage depending on the exact version.

There is no notch, as Oppo have included a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. This is a manufacturer specialty, as can be seen with the motorized system on its Find X.

Unlike the previous models though, the Reno has an asymmetrical tilting design, the camera and flash module popping up towards the right hand side of the phone’s top edge. This is best illustrated by some recently leaked renders of the phone. These also show the phone comes with a USB-C port and headphone jack.

There are two more cameras on the back - with a 40MP main sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. Although not specified, this second camera is likely the 10x optical zoom sensor that has previously been rumored.

Oppo’s currently not sold directly in the US, but has recently started operating in the UK. As well as the Reno, and the currently available Find X, it’s also been working on a foldable device, which was shown on social media by its vice president of Chinese sales and marketing, Brian Shen.