Oppo Find Z Phone Leaked Ahead of MWC

The next phone in Oppo’s Find series has been found in trademark applications, and potentially reveals the name of the upcoming handset.

(Image credit: The Oppo Find X. Credit: Tom's Guide)

Information filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (found by GizmoChina) shows that Oppo made its trademark application via Spain on Feb. 2. The title of the application, Find Z, shows that the Chinese company’s decided to skip a letter in naming its new device.

The application is at the time of writing still under review. There is therefore a chance this won’t get granted, but that's doubtful.



The Oppo Find X just launched in the UK, along with two other models as the brand establishes itself in the country. Sadly, it’s not available from retailers in the U.S., but you can import it via online sources. It’s still a remarkable phone though. The most striking feature is its pop-up camera, which uses a motorized system to stow the front and rear snappers, leaving the display clean and notch-free.

Oppo has also been in the news recently for its 10x optical zoom lens for phones, and for its R17 (RX17 in the UK), which includes features like an in-display fingerprint sensor.

With Mobile World Congress 2019 just a few weeks away, and with some exciting rumous buzzing around, there seems to be a good chance Oppo will have something to show attendees.