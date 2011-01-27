This Game Will Help You Make Better Decisions

A research team at Queen's University Belfast has developed a prototype game with the intentions that it be further built upon by game manufacturers and transformed into e-learning or training tools for professionals as well as the general public. This prototype, supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), is intended to help people make better and quicker decisions in life.

The team has been exploring whether or not people could be conditioned into making better decisions by improving their ability to recognize biases and subjective opinions while also taking into account their uncertainty or hesitance towards a decisions likely outcome. The prototype game is available for anybody to try out, so if you find yourself to be indecisive, check it out here.

The person leading the project, Dr. David Newman, states, "It's the first ever online quiz designed to let people estimate how sure they are of their answers and score more highly if they don't ignore their uncertainty but realistically assess it."

He also added, "Whether the choices facing us are simple or complex, a greater awareness of uncertainty and of our own biases can improve the quality of our decision-making. We believe there's real potential for people to acquire that awareness through computer games."

Since the majority of people wouldn't sit down and read a complicated book about making better decisions, incorporating this prototype into fun games has a lot of potential for success in enhancing the decision-making abilities of people.

Now over 500 people from the general public, as well as students from universities have tried out the prototype and the results of their trials are being assessed in order to establish exactly how successful the quiz was in improving their decision making.

Another member of the project's team states, "The game we've developed is a research tool that's enabling us to find out much more about the thought processes and psychological mechanisms involved in decision making." After time, this project is expected to evolve into a successful, entertaining and practical method for everybody to improve their decision making processes.

Let us know what you think below if you've had the time to try out the quiz.