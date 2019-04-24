OnePlus 7 Pro Leak Points to Big Price Hike

OnePlus phones have a reputation for delivering the premium features of a flagship phone at a significant discount from what bigger name device makers charge. The OnePlus 7 Pro, slated to debut on May 14, sounds like it's going to keep that tradition on features, but not so much on price.

(Image credit: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Leaker Ishan Agarwal, who tweets under the handle @ishanagarwal24, posted what he claims are the European prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe at AndroidCentral. And they're closer to devices like the Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS than any OnePlus phone has ever been.

Agarwal doesn't know what OnePlus is going to charge for the base model of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But the 8GB/256GB model will reportedly start at €749 to €759 while the higher end 12GB/256GB OnePlus 7 Pro will run you between €819 and €829.

That's still less expensive than comparable European prices for Samsung and Apple flagship phones, though not by as much as OnePlus has undercut the competition in the past. In Europe, you'd pay €759 for a Galaxy S10e and €909 for a Galaxy S10 if you bought either phone from Samsung. Apple charges €859 for an iPhone XR.

Agarwal cautions against converting currencies to get the U.S. prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro, as prices will differ by region. But considering the $549 OnePlus 6T starts at €549 in Europe, you could swap out that euro for a dollar sign and come up with a pretty good idea of what OnePlus is going to charge in this country. That would make the OnePlus 7 Pro the most expensive phone the company has ever sold.

OnePlus appears to be trying to justify that higher price by packing more features into its Pro model. The OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly feature a much improved display — either 6.6 or 6.67 inches depending on who's doing the rumor-mongering — with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro version of OnePlus' phone will also sport three rear cameras, and some models will include 5G connectivity. (It's unclear if the rumored pricing covers the 5G versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro.)

OnePlus fans lamenting the higher prices of the Pro model can at least take comfort in the likelihood that OnePlus is likely to release the OnePlus 7 alongside its Pro phone at the May 14 launch event, and that version will reportedly be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor found in more expensive Android devices (including the OnePlus 7 Pro).

There's no indication what the standard OnePlus 7 model will cost, though past upgrades have typically added $20 to $40 to the price of the previous model. At any rate, the regular OnePlus 7 should be in line with the price of the OnePlus 6T, even as the Pro model pushes the ceiling for what a OnePlus phone costs ever higher.