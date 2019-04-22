OnePlus 7 Pro to Offer 5G, ‘Breakthrough’ Display

Smartphone maker OnePlus is one step closer to launching its OnePlus 7. And CEO Pete Lau confirmed a OnePlus 7 Pro is also in the works.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking in an interview with The Verge, Lau said that OnePlus is working on two new handsets this year — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. He didn't share many details on the OnePlus 7, according to The Verge, but was keen on talking about the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In the interview, Lau said that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be a higher-end flagship than the OnePlus 7 and ship with 5G connectivity instead of the 4G LTE available in previous OnePlus models. Most importantly, Lau said that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have an ultra-high-end display that he says, will be "super-smooth and very crisp."

According to Lau, the new display will "redefine fast and smooth." After seeing the screen in testing, he wanted to bundle it in the latest OnePlus model. He said that screen costs three times more than the display the company included in previous OnePlus models.

Lau stopped short of saying exactly what makes the OnePlus 7 Pro's screen so appealing, but there have been rumors of some smartphones launching this year with a faster 90Hz refresh rate. It's possible, though unconfirmed, that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be one of the smartphones sporting that feature.

MORE: OnePlus 7 Rumor Roundup: Everything You Need to Know

On a smartphone, the typical refresh rate is 60Hz. Boosting that to 90Hz would allow for smoother transitions in the software and could ultimately improve the broader user experience. But whether it will be enough to attract more shoppers is unknown.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been the subject of countless rumors over the last several months. Until now, however, OnePlus has been tight-lipped on its plans.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill. According to reports, the smaller OnePlus 7 will have a 6.4-inch screen and a teardrop notch on the front where the front-facing camera will be. The larger OnePlus 7 Pro will apparently ship with a 6.6-inch screen and ditch the notch altogether. In its place, the device will have a pop-up camera for selfies. The Pro might also ship with a curved screen instead of the flat display on the OnePlus 7.

Previously, OnePlus had said its first 5G phone would land in the U.K. and Finland first, with no plans to offer a 5G device in the U.S. right away. It's unclear if that means the OnePlus 7 Pro won't debut in this country or if OnePlus will offer but without 5G connectivity.

OnePlus is expected to release its OnePlus 7 line sometime in the first half of the year. On Twitter, Lau said the company would make a launch event announcement on Tuesday.