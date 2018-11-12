OnePlus 6T Gets a New Shade of Purple

That rumor about a purple version of the OnePlus 6T coming soon turned out to be sooner than expected.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus today (Nov. 12) announced a new addition to its 6T lineup — a Thunder Purple model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new 6T goes on sale in Europe and the U.S. on Thursday (Nov. 15) for $579 (£529).

The new design features a black-to-purple fade on its back that OnePlus says evokes an evening thunderstorm. We'll leave that aesthetic judgment to others for now, but there's no disputing that the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T is in line with the phone maker's of habit of releasing special designs of its phones after their initial release.





Apart from the new look, there's little distinguishing the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T from other phones in the lineup — and based on our review of the 6T, that's good news. We found the OnePlus 6T to have a gorgeous display with a fast fingerprint sensor embedded underneath. The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus phone to be available through a carrier in the U.S., though it's unclear at this time if the Thunder Purple version will be sold at T-Mobile or just through OnePlus.

In addition to Thunder Purple, the OnePlus 6T also comes in Midnight Black and Mirror Black. The Mirro Black version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at $549 (£499).