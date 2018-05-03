Leaked OnePlus 6 Photos Show Flagship From Every Angle

OnePlus will reveal its plans for the OnePlus 6 in the coming weeks. But that isn't stopping the rumor mill from releasing new images of the handset in action.





The folks over at TechTastic have discovered images on Baidu that claim to show the OnePlus 6 in all its glory. The images, which were earlier reported on by BGR, show not only the upcoming smartphone head-on, but also reveal some important details about some of the design elements OnePlus has gone with in its next handset.

Of course, the first thing you notice about the OnePlus 6 is its notch design. The notch appears to be substantially smaller than the one you'd find in the iPhone X and houses the front-facing camera and earpiece. The screen dominates the front of the device and small bezels all around make it feel strikingly similar to the iPhone X or Essential Phone.

In another picture, the leakers show what the bottom of the handset will look like. That image reveals a single speaker grille next to the USB-C port. And yes, there's a headphone jack.



Aside from that, the images reveal much of what we already knew about the OnePlus 6. And it certainly appears clear that this phone will come with a virtual personal assistant feature that will be activated by one of the side buttons. Three other buttons — a power and volume rockers — are also on the sides.

For its part, OnePlus has been slowly but surely revealing some details on its upcoming handset. The device will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It's also expected to feature a new version of the OxygenOS operating system skin you can only find running atop Android on OnePlus devices.

OnePlus will reveal all those details and more at a press event the company has planned for May 16.

The handset is expected to hit store shelves soon after the announcement, but exactly how much it'll cost is unknown. The most recent rumor via BGR pegs the starting price at $555 for the 64GB model, which would be hundreds less than the Galaxy S9 ($720).

Credit: Baidu