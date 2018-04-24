OnePlus Drops More Hints About the OnePlus 6's Design

OnePlus hasn't unveiled its OnePlus 6 smartphone yet, but that isn't stopping the boutique Chinese smartphone maker from revealing the story behind its upcoming release.

In a forum posting on Monday, OnePlus posted the story for how its OnePlus 6 came about. The lengthy posting aims to highlight the company's "approach to honest design." But it also reveals some interesting tidbits about the OnePlus 6 and what the company has planned.

According to OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus 6 will have what the company calls its "signature" horizon line and curve on the back. The back plate will be made of glass, a design choice that seemingly enables wireless charging. OnePlus also promises a "premium hand-feel" for the device. While OnePlus didn't say exactly what the glass will look like, it did reveal that it tested 70 different glass prototypes before choosing one.

Additionally, the glass panel has five layers of Nanotech Coating that the company says, will provide an "impression of depth" that its users have apparently asked for.

Oddly enough, OnePlus didn't talk about some of the other elements that might make their way to the phone. According to several reports and recent renderings, OnePlus is planning a notch design in the OnePlus 6. However, the company didn't discuss a notch of why it's moving to that design in the forum posting. (OnePlus executives have talked about the notch feature previously.)

A quick look at the comments posted on OnePlus's announcement reveals some who were critical of OnePlus discussing its "honest design" without acknowledging that some of its design choices mimic those of Apple's and other smartphone makers.

"You just copy the fad and put the long story to make it look like you innovated," one critic wrote on the forum. "No doubt that you worked hard, even making copies take effort. Nothing against OnePlus, you have good products but wanted to voice my honest view about your designs. Stop following stupid fads."

For its part, OnePlus said in the forum posting that "honest design" is hard and takes time. And sometimes, it's not so dissimilar to what's already out there.

"There are still some people who still have misunderstandings about industrial design," OnePlus wrote. "They think that good industrial design should produce something that looks very different. However, good design—truly good design, does not deliberately pursue the exaggeration of the external form."

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 6 before the end of June.