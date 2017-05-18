New OnePlus 5 Rumor Could Be Dealbreaker

Two separate reports surrounding the OnePlus 5 surfaced late on Wednesday (May 17), and one of them will make you wonder whether it's worth the hype.
First up, Android Authority revealed that OnePlus is planning to release the OnePlus 5 for $650. While that's still $100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S8, arguably its chief competitor, it's substantially higher than the $450 to $500 price tag OnePlus was expected to sell the device for.
According to the source, OnePlus has decided to boost the price in order to show parity with other high-end devices. It fears, according to the source, that if it sells the device for too cheap a price, consumers will think it's inferior to other high-end handsets.
Whether that will annoy or turn away customers remains to be seen.
OnePlus is expected to deliver the OnePlus 5 this summer. The smartphone will likely run the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and could pack 8GB RAM, which would be twice what the S8 offers.
In addition, the OnePlus 5 will likely offer a dual camera, which is one of the biggest missing features of the Galaxy S8. It's not clear how the OnePlus 5 would leverage the additional lens, but it could be a telephoto shooter for offering optical zoom, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.
The folks over at Android Authority published also published images of what they say is the OnePlus 5. The device in the image shows a grey-colored device with a rounded curve on the back. Perhaps most importantly, it shows a vertically aligned dual-lens camera.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks that OnePlus is planning a dual-lens camera for the OnePlus 5. However, there have been some reports -- and leaks -- that suggest the handset will come with a horizontally aligned camera. Android Authority was quick to note that the leaked image is likely a prototype and not the final device, however, so it's possible OnePlus has indeed moved to a horizontal layout.
In addition to the image, Android Authority obtained a sketch, allegedly drawn by OnePlus, that shows the concept for the OnePlus 5. Like the image, the sketch shows a handset with a vertically aligned rear-facing camera.
Since we can't see the front of the handset, it's impossible to know how big the screen is and whether it will indeed keep a physical home button that would sit beneath the display.