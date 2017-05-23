OnePlus 5 Will Include a Missing iPhone Feature

The upcoming OnePlus flagship handset will reportedly have one feature Apple's iPhone 7 doesn't offer — a headphone jack.

Some cryptic tweets from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei have many users believing that the phone maker plans to keep the headphone jack on its upcoming phone. In a tweet last week, Pei was asked where the headphone jack might go in the OnePlus 5. He responded with, "why did the headphone jack cross the road?" That would seemingly suggest the jack will move to the top of the phone, as the port is on the bottom of both the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

While his tweet was not necessarily a smoking gun, Pei followed up with a second tweet citing a news report on the headphone jack, saying "looks (sic) I gotta be more careful with my tweets..."

Not to be outdone, OnePlus co-founder Liu Zuotu also got into the mix of leaking information. Android Headlines reports that Zuotu was asked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo whether the OnePlus 5 would come with a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device rather than the back. His answer was quick and to the point: "Yes."

The co-founders' comments come alongside a slew of OnePlus 5 reports, rumors, and leaks over the past several weeks. While OnePlus hasn't directly confirmed much, except for a release date in the summer, the company's co-founders have used social media to offer up some information in drips and drabs.

The rumor mill, however, has been churning out reports on a regular basis. Over the last few weeks, several leaked images have cropped up purporting to show the OnePlus 5. Those leaked images show a device with a front-facing fingerprint sensor, a big curved, screen (though not a curved one) and other features.

According to the latest reports, the OnePlus 5 will come with a 5.5-inch screen and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There is some debate over whether the OnePlus 5 will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, but it's expected to run on Android Nougat.