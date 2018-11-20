The Excellent OnePlus 6 Is Now Just $429 for Black Friday

The just-released OnePlus 6T is a great phone — we think it's one of the best smartphone values you can currently find. But the 6T isn't the only outstanding phone that OnePlus released in 2018.

And as of today (Nov. 20), you'll be able to get the still well-regarded OnePlus 6 for a significant discount from its $529 starting price.

OnePlus tweeted that it's going to knock $100 off the price off the OnePlus 6 starting at 3 a.m. ET on Nov. 20 as a way to kick off Black Friday sales. Considering OnePlus already offers premium features at prices lower than most flagships, and a sub-$500 OnePlus 6 is an even better value than before.

You'll give up some features by opting for the OnePlus 6 instead of the more recent 6T, most notably a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath that phone's display. The 6T also boasts some camera improvements, a less prominent notch dipping into the display and a larger battery (though the OnePlus 6 outlasted the new phone by 10 minutes on our battery test). The 6T has a slightly larger screen at 6.4 inches to the OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch display.

Otherwise, the OnePlus 6 has a lot in common with the 6T. Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. And despite some improved camera features on the 6T, the dual rear lenses are pretty much the same on the two phones. So you're still getting a very capable device with the OnePlus 6, one that costs $100 less than it did just a little while ago.