Omate Smartwatch Tracks Kids and Makes SOS Calls

Because everything Mom has, Junior wants; smartwatches now come in kid-friendly flavors. The $129 Omate Wherecom K3, which will be available in April, can make 3G calls and doubles as a GPS kid tracker. Plus, this Android Wear-powered wearable is pretty cute.

If you wait to buy the Wherecom K3 from your insurance provider or carrier (probably some time in June), it will come with Monitorlinq's location-based alert service, so you'll be able to pinpoint your child's location any time. Your kid will also be able to call for help by pressing the physical SOS button on the side of the watch. The Monitorlinq's service promises a 99.995-percent uptime.

Inside the Wherecom K3 you'll find much the same guts as in the Omate TrueSmart+ smartwatch. Both feature a 1.54-inch, 320 x 320-pixel touchscreen powered by a 1-GHz dual-core CPU and 1GB of RAM. It's got a microSIM card slot and a 3G radio for making calls, but those will be restricted by parents during set-up. The device also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS antennas, as well as a six-axis accelerometer.

The plastic exterior comes with swappable 20mm wrist straps. And Omate promises the 600-mAh battery will last for two days. The Wherecom K3 will come with some pre-installed apps, including an alarm clock, music player, video player, a pedometer and a couple simple games. We're sad to hear, however, that the smartwatch isn't waterproof. Omate says their watch is perfect for kids between 6 and 10 years old.

GPS trackers for kids — such as our favorite, the Pocketfinder Personal GPS Locator — aren't always watches. But the combination of the two certainly makes sense. Other electronics and watch makers are also toying with the idea, including Kurio, ZTE and DokiWatch. Now it's just a matter of who can get to market first.