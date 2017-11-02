LG's 4K OLED TV Hits Lowest Price Ever

Hear that, deal-hunters? That's the sound of credit cards getting fished out, as the 55-inch LG OLED55B7A 4K TV with HDR — the best-selling OLED TV on Amazon — has it its lowest price ever well before Black Friday.

These discounts include one deal from Amazon itself, which marked it down to $1,596, more than $700 below its $2,299 list price.

LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model) View Deal

At the time of publishing, this 55-inch television set, which has a strong 4.5-star Amazon customer review average, is available for even less on Ebay, where a seller named "five-star-buy" (which has 100 percent positive feedback and a reputable rating of 1198) knocked it down to $1,399.

We've also pulled the LG TV's price history from the Amazon-price tracking site CamelCamelCamel. As you'll see below, the set spent a short time at its $2,299 original price, then dropped down to $2,199 for a month before spending 1.5 months at $2,000. Last month, the set hit $1,800, while briefly spending some time at around $1,625.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all of the best deals and holiday shopping tips. If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, check out our first annual Value Awards, which shout out the best products and services that don't break the bank.