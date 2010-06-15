9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Webcam and Nightstand Companion
Webcam
Need a Webcam? We all do at one point or another, whether it’s to chat on Skype with friends or for an online business meeting. Of course, not all of us are packing laptops with built-in Webcams and spending $30-$100 on one that you’ll only use once in a blue moon just doesn’t seem worth it. Now, you can use your iPhone as a Webcam, thanks to iWebcamera.
iWebcamera is a $4.99 app with free drivers for your PC that works within minutes. The app isn’t perfect, but in the few weeks since its release, iWebcamera now works on a multitude of applications, including Skype, Youtube, and Yahoo! Messenger. It also only supports the camera and not a microphone, so you’ll need to work that out on your own. Still, it’s better than going out and buying a brand-new Webcam if you already have Bluetooth on your PC and an old iPhone.
Nightstand Companion
One sad truth about our connected age is how reliant we’ve become on technology and constantly being connected. The benefits are huge, but how many of us now keep our phones beside us even at night, charging until its alarm wakes us up in the morning? How many of us check our emails with our phones instead of getting up and going about our business? Heck, you may be using your iPad or iPhone to read a book in bed before falling asleep instead of a paperback.
Then again, not all of us want to be totally connected. Those of us in the business world have all had our fair share of international calls in the middle of the night or friends partying a tad too late. If someone really needs to reach us, that’s what the house line is for to call past 10:00 PM. Instead of keeping your iPhone on the nightstand, use that older iPod Touch or iPhone. It’ll do everything you need, from book reader to alarm clock, all without the annoying ringing at two in the morning.
Same here. Still using a Samsung clamshell phone I bought for about $90 in 2006. It still works great, but I'm buying a smart phone finally this summer. I will keep the Samsung as a secondary phone for when I don't want to bring the bigger and more expensive smart phone (ie pubs etc.).
Technology in general once you buy something its pretty much outdated
>_> I'm still using a Motorola SLVR L7e. Although, my Zune HD replaced everything a "Smartphone" would do without the bulk. On the plus side I like the fact I can drop my SLVR from my 2nd story balcony (everybody drops their phone at least once) and know that it will still work and not be broken nor expensive to fix/replace.