9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Home Theater Music Library

Whether it’s in the kitchen while you’re making a meal or during a house party, everyone wants to listen to music around the house. Many of us already use our iPhones or iPods for just that, but sometimes we need that device for something else, especially if it happens to be the phone you need to use. There’s nothing quite like a dedicated media player for the home, and an old iPhone or iPod works perfectly. Not only can you one-step sync all the music through iTunes, it plugs into any speaker system with an auxiliary jack and the battery will last hours, even after years of use.

For those looking for a little more than the music you own, there are plenty of streaming music services, such as Pandora and Last.FM. Both are free and feature limited commercials, and through WiFi, they will stream millions of tracks through your speakers for your listening pleasure.

Perhaps you even have bad radio reception and want to listen to your favorite radio station–there’s an option for that, too. Apps like AOL Radio, HiDef Radio Free, and others have access to hundreds of different local, national, and worldwide radio stations, both FM and AM. Sirius XM users can also download their free app and continue listening to satellite radio away from the car.

Speaking of the car, sometimes there isn’t anything on the radio and you want to listen to your own music. Sure, you can use your newer iPhone or iPod Touch, but why not keep a dedicated device in the car? Then you won’t have to worry about discharging your newer device or fidgeting it out of your pocket while going 70 mph on the freeway and the older one can keep on working for you.

The point here is simple: instead of relying on a radio, some sort of media storage box, or a household speaker system, all you really need is an old iPod, a speaker and WiFi for all your music and talk-radio needs.