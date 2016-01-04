Oculus Rift Pre-Orders Start Jan 6

Oculus announced that it will begin taking pre-orders for its virtual-reality headset starting January 6 at 8 AM Pacific time. While pricing has not yet been announced, every pre-order of the Rift will come with Lucky’s Tale by Playful, as well as CCP’s EVE: Valkyrie. The Rift should be available by the first quarter of 2016.

While the Rift has received as much a lot of buzz, in an exclusive interview with Oculus inventor Palmer Luckey, he was cautiously optimistic about these devices. Luckey will also be hosting a Reddit AMA at 6 pm PT on January 6, so hopefully he'll be able to answer some more questions about pricing and availability for the Rift.

Virtual Reality probably won't hit the mainstream in 2016, but the launch of the Gear VR, as well as the HTC Vive, will get it into the hands of more users. Still, you'll need a pretty beefy computer with discrete graphics, and, when you add in the cost of the Rift itself, which could easily top $1,000. Chances are the Rift's appeal will be limited initially to gamers and early adopters.

The $99 Samsung Gear VR, which is also powered by Oculus' technology, will most likely remain the proving ground for mainstream VR, as its much lower price makes it more accessible to a wider number of consumers. But with the release of the Rift, we should be seeing many more titles available for it, and soon.