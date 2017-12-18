Oculus Rift Is Now Black Friday Cheap at $379

Oculus' virtual reality headset has hit a price low just in time for Christmas.

The company is now offering its Oculus Rift at the cheapest price it's been at since Black Friday: $379. The deal is available in the Oculus online store, of course, but is also available at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

But Oculus is also applying some pressure: the company will offer the deal through Wednesday, Dec. 20. After that, you'll be out of luck and its price will go back to its already-discounted price of $399.

In a blog post, Oculus said that its latest offer comes with touch controllers, two sensors (though it suggests you have a third), and access to its library of games (of course).



Speaking of those games, Oculus was quick to note that it's also offering a Winter sale that runs through January 2. It's offering sales on 250 games, with some discounts hitting 80 percent off their regular retail prices. If you want seven-game bundles, you can choose from three packs — red, purple, and green — that all come with different games.

At least right now, it's a good time to be a would-be Oculus Rift gamer.