Hands-On with Oculus Go's First Games

SAN FRANCISCO - The Oculus Go is coming soon, and it's bringing a handful of exciting games with it.

We got our hands on the launch lineup for Oculus' $199, fully standalone VR headset, which will include a mix of puzzle, space-shooting and board-game action. Oculus Go still has no set release date, but here's a taste of what you'll be playing on it when the untethered headset hits shelves later in 2018.

Anshar Online

Anshar Online is a multiplayer space shooter that lets up to 8 players duke it out in exciting VR dogfights. There's also five-player co-op support, a special space racing mode and a total of 50 missions for you to blast your way through. The action in Anshar Online is fast, arcadey and easy to pick up and play, which should make it a good fit for Oculus' play-anywhere headset.

Also available on Oculus Rift and Gear VR.

They Suspect Nothing

They Suspect Nothing is a quirky, humorous puzzle game that casts you as a human trying to pass as a robot in an all-synthetic world. It features 12 mini-games that range from robot surgery to trash collection, all of which are easy to learn but hard to master for folks looking to chase the highest scores possible. But the real draw of this Oculus Go exclusive is its charming sense of humor, which had me chuckling out loud in my chair.

Catan VR

The board game of choice for geeky millennials everywhere can now be played in virtual reality. Catan VR brings the full Settlers of Catan experience to your headset, allowing you and up to three friends to huddle around the game board, roll some dice, and build roads and settlements. Catan VR allows you to get fully immersed in the world of Catan with a variety of customizable backgrounds and avatars, and, best of all, supports cross-platform play between Go, Rift and Gear VR.

Also available on Oculus Rift and Gear VR.