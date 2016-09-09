Here's How to Exchange Your Recalled Galaxy Note 7

A week after putting a halt on Galaxy Note 7 sales amid reports of exploding phones, Samsung has posted details on how existing customers will be able to exchange their phones.





Shortly after the Note 7's August launch, reports began circulating of some Note 7s exploding due to a problem with the phablet's battery. Samsung, which says the problem occurred in "only a small number of reported incidents," announced Sept. 2 that it would halt sales of the Note 7 and launch a global recall.

The phone maker announced today (Sept. 9) that it's working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on a recall plan. While exact details still need to be finalized, Note 7 owners will be able to replace the recalled phone with a new Note 7 that's been cleared by the CPSC. Those Note 7 owners will also be able to exchange the phone for either a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge; Samsung will also replace any Note 7-specific accessories and refund the price difference between the Note 7 and your new phone.



It's unclear when Samsung will resume Note 7 sales. Until then, Samsung says select carriers and retail outlets will provide a loaner phone to customers who plan to stick with the Note 7.



Note 7 owners who are participating in the exchange program will receive a $25 gift card or bill credit from select carriers and retail outlets.



You can contact the retailer you bought your Note 7 or call 1-800-SAMSUNG to exchange your phone or ask questions about the recall effort.



In the meantime, the CPSC says that if you have a Note 7 you should power down the phone and stop using it.



Separate reports claim that when Samsung resumes shipping the Note 7, the boxes will be marked with a blue S to confirm that these phones shipped after the phone maker addressed the battery issue that had sparked the recall. However, that report seems to be related to a Samsung news announcement in Australia. It's unclear if Samsung will follow suit when it resumes sales in the U.S.