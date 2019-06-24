Galaxy Note 10 Will Reportedly Kill Two Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could ditch two features fans of the phablet series have had for years.

The latest rumor comes from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, who wrote a pair of tweets about what his anonymous source had told him about the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. You can read the two below.

Many of the points are confirmations of rumors we’ve heard before, but a couple of the claims are eye-catching. Firstly, that there’s no microSD slot on the standard 6.3-inch Note 10. This feature’s always a welcome addition for power users who have wanted to expand their storage.

Interestingly, only the larger 6.75-inch Galaxy Note Pro is reportedly going to feature a microSD card slot.

The presence of a headphone jack on the Note 10 has been a subject of great contention, and now it’s even more complicated. In a follow-up tweet, Weinbach said that the headphone jacks that have been previously leaked are in fact fake, added onto the sample devices to throw people off the scent.

There are USB-C earbuds in the box, which is a consolation for people without compatible headphones, but losing this feature too isn’t going to go over well.

Other recent news about the Note 10 has involved another one of its regularly disputed features - the humble button. While for a time it was believed that the Note 10 would be completely buttonless, the working theory is that Samsung had worked on a buttonless prototype, but then abandoned it in favor of a more reliable button-using model.

If you want to learn about all the other rumors we have about Samsung's two new flagships, check out our updated Galaxy Note 10 news hub page.