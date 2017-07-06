The Nokia 8 Could Be the iPhone Killer You Want

It looks like HMD Global, the company that has acquired the rights to sell handsets with the Nokia brand, has a major smartphone release up its sleeve.

(Image credit: The Nokia 8/Credit: CNMO/BGR)

Images and specs on a device purportedly known as the Nokia 8 leaked online on Wednesday (July 5). And they suggest HMD Global is working on a major smartphone update that could feature a huge display, curved design, and plenty of power under the hood.

According to BGR, which earlier reported on the leak, the phone's details leaked on a site called CNMO. That site published images of what it claims are press renderings of the upcoming Nokia 8. Those images show a handset with a screen that nearly entirely covers its display, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8.

The images also suggest that the Nokia 8 won't come with a physical home button, leaving the handset to rely on a virtual home button. A large area on the back houses what appear to be dual rear-facing cameras.

MORE: Galaxy Note 8 Could Be Hottest Phone of the Year



In a separate image leaked by CNMO, the renderings show other angles of the handset, suggesting it could come with a USB-C port for fast-charging. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might please some folks who were disappointed to see it go in the iPhone 7.

But the images tell just half of the story.

The CNMO report cites sources who claim to have some knowledge of HMD Global's plans. They suggest the handset could feature a 6-inch display featuring a 2K resolution. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and come with a whopping 6GB of RAM. It might also have 128 GB of internal storage, according to the report.

Still, it's important to note that HMD Global hasn't confirmed it has any plans for a new Nokia handset, let alone one designed to compete with Apple's iPhone or Samsung's Galaxy S line. Regardless, the company will ostensibly double down on smartphones of all shapes and sizes, and the Nokia 8 might be its next option.