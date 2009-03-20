Wii Shortages Finally Over, Says GameStop

Since its released during the holiday season of 2006, the Nintendo Wii has been a constant sell-out item. Now, more than two years later, supply is finally catching up to demand.





Speaking to Gamasutra, GameStop SVP of Merchandising Bob McKenzie told the website that it finally had enough merchandise to keep shelves stocked.



“You know, three years later, we finally have enough inventory on the shelf, and we've got a couple of weeks in supply of this,” he said. “That's good because we can finally determine and gauge it before we get into the fourth holiday season.”



Even amidst the recession, Nintendo products continue to sell strongly. Nintendo led all retail sales in February 2009 with 753,000 Wii consoles and 588,000 DS Lites sold. With all the Wiis sold, it’s not surprising to see that the top selling single SKU was Wii Fit, moving 644,000 units.



McKenzie said regarding Wii Fit’s popularity, “we weren't sure if that was really gonna be successful or not, and to be honest I don't think Nintendo really knew how successful that would be.”



So far, however, Nintendo has had great success this generation. So much success that, while both Sony and Microsoft have had to cut the prices on its offerings, McKenzie doesn’t believe Nintendo needs to do anything on the Wii’s price at $249.



“I don't think they need to make the price move down either, on the Wii,” he added. “I think finally we've gotten to the point where we're going to be able to get a real good run rate on this thing.”



So for all of you who have been looking for a Wii over the past 29 months, this could finally be your time.