Nintendo Switch First Unboxing Is Revealing

When it comes to game console launches, one thing has always been true: Some lucky son-of-a-gun is going to get his or her unit early, much to the consternation and envy of the rest of the gaming public.

In the case of the Nintendo Switch, that fortunate son is “hiphoptherobot,” a NeoGAF forumite who graciously shared an unboxing video. If you want to know exactly what you’ll get along with Nintendo’s newest console, you can see for yourself.



Fighting game news site FloKO requested footage from hiphoptherobot, then posted the video on its site. Apparently, hiphoptherobot ordered a Switch from an online retailer (he didn’t name it, for obvious reasons) and received it two weeks early. The contents of the box are pretty much what you’d expect, but Nintendo fans will still probably be eager to learn about them.

First and foremost, the Switch box contains the tablet-like console itself and two halves of a complete Joy-Con controller. Past that, hiphoptherobot unpacked a controller grip for the Joy-Con, an HDMI cable (you’d be amazed how many gadgets do not include this vital piece of hardware) and a charging cable for the console. There are also some wrist straps for the Joy-Con, presumably to keep them in place when you play motion-controlled titles.

The last big piece of the package is the Switch TV adapter. It’s a large stand that fits the Switch tablet and plugs directly into a TV. There are two USB ports on the outside, as well as one USB port, an HDMI port and a power port on the inside. (The back of the adapter folds out in order to hide the cables when in use.)

Hiphoptherobot also provided a brief look at the Switch’s UI, although like the contents of the box, it’s nothing too shocking. Users go through a setup process, which asks them to connect to a Wi-Fi network, select a username and avatar, and set up parental controls, if desired.

The main screen lets users access news, the game store, a screenshot album, controller options, screen brightness and settings. There’s already a software update available, meaning you should be ready to spend a little time setting things up before you boot up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Photo: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide

The Nintendo Switch will be out on March 3, and cost $300. Folks who pre-ordered one will be glad to know that it’s ready to run right out of the box, and maybe disappointed to know that it doesn’t come with any exciting extras. But, like Michael Bluth on Arrested Development, I don’t know what they expected.