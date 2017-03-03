Get Up to 20 Percent Off Nintendo Switch Games, Including Mario

The Nintendo Switch has finally arrived, but what good is a new console without some great games. For a limited time, Amazon Prime Members can save up to 20 percent off Nintendo Switch video game preorders. The sale includes popular launch titles like 1-2 Switch as well as games that will debut later in the year like Super Mario Odyssey.

Amazon guarantees launch day delivery and should the price of any title drop further before the game ships, you'll be charged the lower price. Below are the discounted titles. (You must be signed into your Prime account to see the discounted price).

Launch Day Titles:

1-2 Switch: $39.99 ($10 off)

Just Dance 2017: $47.99 ($12 off)



Launching Soon

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+: $31.99 ($8 off, launching March 17)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $47.99 ($12 off, launching April 28)

Puyo Puyo Tetris: $31.99 ($8 off, launching May 31)

Due Late 2017 (December 29)



Arms: $47.99 ($12 off)

Dragonball: $47.99 ($12 off)

Minecraft: $47.99 ($12 off)

Redout: $31.99 ($8 off)

Skyrim: $47.99 ($12 off)

Splatoon 2: $47.99 ($12 off)

Super Mario Odyssey: $47.99 ($12 off)

Xenoblade 2: $47.99 ($12 off)

Nintendo Switch Accessories



Nintendo Switch Official Play & Charge Car Adapter for $12.99

Hori Official Compact Playstand for Nintendo Switch for $12.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip - Red for $14.99

Nintendo Switch Premium Console Case for $14.99

Nintendo Switch Premium Console Case - Zelda Edition for $14.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for $29.99

Nintendo Switch - Joy-Con (R)-Gray for $49.99

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)-Gray for $79.99