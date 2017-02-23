Here's How the Nintendo Switch eShop Will Work

The Nintendo Switch is launching next week, and the company has finally revealed how the console's eShop storefront will work.

Nintendo said on Thursday (Feb. 23) that the Switch's online marketplace will feature more than 60 indie games to complement digital versions of packaged games, DLC, and other content.

But there's a catch. Those 60 games will be available on the eShop this year and not at launch. Instead, Nintendo is only promising three digital indie games at launch — Fast RMX, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. These will complement major Switch launch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 1-2 Switch and Super Bomberman R.

Beyond that, Nintendo answered some other burning questions on exactly how the marketplace built into its console will work. Here's a quick rundown:

If you have funds on your Nintendo accounts already, they'll be transferred to the Switch. All you'll need to do is link your Nintendo Network ID and Nintendo Account, and then add your Nintendo Account to the Nintendo Switch and your funds will become available. To access Nintendo's eShop on the Switch, you'll need to update the system on launch day, March 3. Nintendo says the update will download in the background and will not disrupt your gameplay. There will be a news feature baked into eShop that will give you the latest information on new additions, as well as information about upcoming games. Nintendo will also share updates through the news function. Nintendo's Virtual Console service, which allows you to buy and play older Nintendo games on the Switch, will not be available at launch. Nintendo hasn't said when exactly the feature will be available. If you're interested in buying games or content online, you can do it through Nintendo.com. Any titles you purchase on the company's website will be automatically downloaded to your Nintendo Switch, as long as you have an active Wi-Fi connection.

The Nintendo Switch hits store shelves on March 3. The console will let you play both at home on your television, as well as on the go thanks to its built-in screen. The $300 Switch might be a little tough to find if you didn't pre-order one, but speculation abounds over whether the new console will be successful. With no Virtual Console and a rather anemic launch lineup, Nintendo will need to get some major games to the device soon or face the possibility of it falling short of expectations.