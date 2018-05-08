Nintendo Switch Is Finally Getting This Key Feature

We finally have some concrete information on what Nintendo's Switch Online offering will entail, and it includes a key feature fans have been waiting for.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a statement late on Monday (May 8), Nintendo said that its upcoming Switch Online service will allow you to save your game data to the cloud. When you get onto another Nintendo Switch or buy a new console, you'll be able to download all of your saved data and pick up where you left off.

Nintendo's online service will also be required for playing online with friends in both co-op and competitive modes. Nintendo said that a variety of Switch games will work with online multiplayer out of the box, including Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces, among others. The Nintendo Switch Online App (which is currently available for use with Splatoon 2) lets you voice chat with friends, as well as access special in-game content.



In addition to talk of online cloud play, the company confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will allow for online access to classic NES games, including Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. and others. The initial run of games will include 20 titles, with more games promised as time goes on.

"Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action," Nintendo said of the NES games. "Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and “pass the controller” at any time. Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. It will also be possible to play these games offline."

Aside from all the features, Nintendo said in its statement on Monday that it will offer a few pricing tiers for the service. A single month will cost you $3.99 per month and three months will go for $7.99. If you opt for a 12-month subscription, Nintendo Switch Online will cost $19.99. A family membership with up to eight account holders will set you back $34.99, even if you're playing on different systems.

Nintendo Switch Online will launch in September.