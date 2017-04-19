Nintendo SNES Classic May Be Coming This Year

Nintendo fans are still mourning the loss of the NES Classic Edition, which perpetually sold out and never met demand before it was officially discontinued this month. But it seems that Nintendo has the next best thing planned.

And when I say "next best thing," I mean what comes literally, logically, next: a mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Evan-Amos / Vanamo Media via Creative Commons License)

Tom Phillips at Eurogamer reports that the SNES version (I imagine it will be called the SNES Classic Edition) will be ready in time for the holidays, and that its development is a big part of the reason why Nintendo axed the NES Classic despite its popularity.



The SNES would reportedly maintain the same easy plug-and-play functionality of its predecessor. While there's no games list in the report, Phillips points out that the SNES catalog is perhaps one of the best ever, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart, Star Fox, Earthbound, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and Chrono Trigger, just to name a few.

The big question is whether Nintendo will make enough of these to satisfy demand. In a statement last week, Nintendo said the NES Classic Edition was meant to be a holiday-specific item and that it had no idea it would be this popular. One might think the company would know to make enough now, but Nintendo's supply chain issues for various other products don't inspire confidence that there will be enough SNES units to go around.



As of this writing, the NES Classic Edition is going for as much as $300 on eBay. Nintendo sold more than 1.5 million units of that system in stores, according to the company's most recent financial report.

[via Eurogamer]