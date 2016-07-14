Nintendo Is Re-Releasing the NES This Fall (No, Really)

Start making your holiday gift lists now: Nintendo is bringing its original console, the Nintendo Entertainment System, back to stores with a modern twist. Dubbed the NES Classic Edition, it's a mini-version of the system that 30 games built-in. It will release on Nov. 11 for $60.

Let's cut to the meat: here are the 30 games included with the Classic Edition:

Balloon Fight

BUBBLE BOBBLE

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

DOUBLE DRAGON II: THE REVENGE

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

FINAL FANTASY

Galaga

GHOSTS’N GOBLINS

GRADIUS

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Mario Bros.

MEGA MAN 2

Metroid

NINJA GAIDEN

PAC-MAN

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

SUPER C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

TECMO BOWL

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

The system connects to your TV with an HDMI cable (not even the NES uses component cables in 2016) and includes an NES Classic Controller, which looks and feels just like the original. The controller can also be used for Virtual Console games on a Wii U or Wii if you plug it into a Wii remote. Extra controllers will be available for $10 each, and some of the games support two players. If you already have a Classic Controller or Classic Controller Pro for the Wii, you can use that controller instead of buying another one.

“We wanted to give fans of all ages the opportunity to revisit Nintendo’s original system and rediscover why they fell in love with Nintendo in the first place,” Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime said in a press release.

I have a feeling fans will relish the opportunity, so you should check if your local store is taking pre-orders. There's a good chance that the NES Classic Edition will be extremely difficult to find this holiday season, and possibly even early next year. Giving fans a chance to play old-school games on an old-school system is like shooting fish in a money-filled barrel, and I can't believe Nintendo didn't do it sooner.