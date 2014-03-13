New Nikon 1 V3 Mirrorless Camera Shoots 20 Frames Per Second

Photography enthusiasts looking to speed up their shots will soon be able to snap at breakneck pace with the Nikon 1 V3. The camera maker says that its new flagship mirrorless camera is the world's fastest continuous shooter, with a frame rate of 20 fps. Available in April, the Nikon 1 V3 will be kitted with the 1 NIKKOR VR 10-30mm Zoom lens, a DF-N1000 electronic viewfinder and the GR-N1010 grip for $1,200.

As it packs an 18.4 MP CX-format sensor with hybrid autofocus (contrast and phase detection), Nikon's new EXPEED 4A processor and no flapping SLR mirror, those speed claims seem legit. The Nikon 1 V3 also offers a wide range of ISO light sensitivity from 160 to 12,800 for shooting in diverse light situations. Aspiring filmmakers will also be able to shoot at Full HD with Nikon's Movie e-VR feature, which helps reduce camera shake.

MORE: Best Mirrorless Cameras

Nikon also redesigned the Nikon 1 camera body, adding a tilting, touch-panel 3-inch LCD monitor so you can frame your shots at any angle. The bundled grip gives you more control over the device by adding dials for easier access to settings and an electronic viewfinder for DSLR traditionalists who like to eyeball their shots.

In addition to the new camera, Nikon also released two new lenses in its 1 NIKKOR line of lenses for the for the Nikon 1 models. The 10-30mm f/3.5-5.6 PD-Zoom kit lens that accompanies the V3 will retail for $299 in April, if purchased separately. The new 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 telephoto zoom lens boasts the longest zoom range of any 1 NIKKOR lens and will be available in April for $999.

Follow Cherlynn Low at @CherlynnLow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.