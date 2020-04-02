What's new on Netflix for April 2020? I'd start with one of the best sitcoms in decades, and many will stream an incoming action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

While we wait for Netflix to deliver a Stranger Things 4 release date, we're getting our fix of reality TV with a new batch of Terrace House and a new series of the cooking show Nailed it! And the hits keep coming, giving a lot of answers for when your family asks about what to watch on Netflix.

Netflix is also going big on pro wrestling this month. The Big Show Show is a comedy starring the gigantic actor Paul "The Big Show" Wight. There's also a new film called The Main Event, in which an 11-year old finds a magical wrestling mask that gives him super strength. The latter also co-stars Adam Pally and Ken Marino, The Miz, Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus.

My top pick for what's new on Netflix this month isn't even a new show. The entire six season run of Community is finally on Netflix. Those who missed it on NBC will now get top watch young Donald Glover and Alison Brie as Troy and Annie, along with the rest of the Greendale Six. There's also a pack of comedy specials starring Silicon Valley and Parks & Rec stars Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.

Here's the whole roster of what's new on Netflix (and also leaving the service) in April 2020. Our top selections are in bold.

Arriving April 1

Originals:

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Also:

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Arriving April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Arriving April 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

(Image credit: netflix)

Arriving April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Arriving April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Arriving April 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

Arriving April 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Arriving April 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

Arriving April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

Arriving April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Jem and the Holograms

Arriving April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 18

The Green Hornet

Arriving April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

Arriving April 21

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Arriving April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

Arriving April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Arriving April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

Arriving April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit