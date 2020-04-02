What's new on Netflix for April 2020? I'd start with one of the best sitcoms in decades, and many will stream an incoming action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.
While we wait for Netflix to deliver a Stranger Things 4 release date, we're getting our fix of reality TV with a new batch of Terrace House and a new series of the cooking show Nailed it! And the hits keep coming, giving a lot of answers for when your family asks about what to watch on Netflix.
Netflix is also going big on pro wrestling this month. The Big Show Show is a comedy starring the gigantic actor Paul "The Big Show" Wight. There's also a new film called The Main Event, in which an 11-year old finds a magical wrestling mask that gives him super strength. The latter also co-stars Adam Pally and Ken Marino, The Miz, Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus.
My top pick for what's new on Netflix this month isn't even a new show. The entire six season run of Community is finally on Netflix. Those who missed it on NBC will now get top watch young Donald Glover and Alison Brie as Troy and Annie, along with the rest of the Greendale Six. There's also a pack of comedy specials starring Silicon Valley and Parks & Rec stars Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.
Here's the whole roster of what's new on Netflix (and also leaving the service) in April 2020. Our top selections are in bold.
Arriving April 1
Originals:
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Also:
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Arriving April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Arriving April 3
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
- La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
- StarBeam (Netflix Family)
Arriving April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
Arriving April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Arriving April 6
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
Arriving April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Arriving April 10
- Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
- LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
- La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Film)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
Arriving April 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
Arriving April 15
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
- Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Hail, Caesar!
- Jem and the Holograms
Arriving April 17
- Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
- #blackAF (Netflix Original)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
- Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
- Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 18
- The Green Hornet
Arriving April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
Arriving April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Arriving April 22
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
Arriving April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
Arriving April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 29
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
Arriving April 30
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
- The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
Leaving April 4
- American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8
- Movie 43
Leaving April 15
- 21 & Over
Leaving April 16
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17
- Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19
- The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24
- The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29
- National Treasure
Leaving April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
