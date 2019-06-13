Early Prime Day Deal: $20 Off New Echo Dot Kids Edition

There's a new Echo Dot in town and Amazon is already slashing its price.

For a limited time, you can pre-order the All-New Echo Dot Kids Edition (Rainbow) for $49.99. That's $20 off and one of the quickest discounts we've seen for a new Amazon device. (Keep in mind this device may be on sale again on Amazon Prime Day).

The new Echo Dot Kids Edition is an updated version of Amazon's 1st-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition. According to Amazon, it's 70% louder than the original Echo Dot for kids. It also comes in new colors including Rainbow and Frost Blue.

Like its predecessor, it features built-in Alexa to let children explore kid-friendly skills, hear stories, or call friends and family using just their voice. (Don't worry mom and dad, there are also plenty of parental controls so you can set time restrictions and review your child's activity). The new Echo Dot for kids also comes with Amazon's excellent 2-year, worry-free guarantee.

If you prefer Amazon's traditional Echo Dot, that too is on sale. Currently, you can get the 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $29.99 ($20 off).