Netgear's Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi 6 Routers Are $100 Off

Aside from their badass looks, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade to one of Netgear's new Wi-Fi 6 routers. Providing speeds of up to 6Gbps, these ultra-fast routers can eliminate all lag or buffering in your household. Even better, they're currently on sale.

Netgear is taking $100 off its RAX 80 and RAX 120 routers.

Wi-Fi 6 refers to the new wireless standard that is replacing 802.11ac. In an effort to simplify things, the Wi-Fi Alliance is using the terms Wi-Fi 6 to refer to 802.11ax and Wi-Fi 5 to refer to the current 802.11ac standard.

The benefits of Wi-Fi 6 range from smarter traffic management to less wasted battery life on connected devices. In terms of features, the Netgear AX8 (RAX80) boasts up to eight streams of wireless connectivity and 160MHz channel support. Its stealth fighter-like wings house four high-performance antennas for strong Wi-Fi coverage indoors and outdoors.

Meanwhile, the Netgear AX12 (RAX 120) supports up to 12 Wi-Fi streams and up to 5Gbps connectivity. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which means you can connect it to your smart speaker and control the router via voice commands.

Netgear's Wi-Fi 6 routers will be on sale through May 11.