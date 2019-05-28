The Best Mesh Wi-Fi System Is Now Just $197

If you live in a large house and want reliable wireless coverage in every corner, a mesh router is the way to go. These whole home mesh Wi-Fi kits are pricier than traditional routers, which is why we're so stoked to share this deal on the best mesh system around.



For today only, Amazon has the Netgear Orbi Mesh AC2200 Wi-Fi System (RBK33) on sale for $196.99. That's $100 off and the best price we've ever seen for our favorite mesh router.

The Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system delivers up to 5,000 square feet of seamless Wi-Fi coverage. This eliminates common home network issues like dead zones and buffering.



The kit, which includes an Orbi Wi-Fi router and two Orbi satellites, is easy to setup via the Orbi companion app. It works with your cable modem and replaces the traditional dual-band router with tri-band technology for speeds of up to 2.2 Gbps.



Two built-in Ethernet ports on the router enable a wired connection with a Smart TV if desired.



In our Netgear Orbi Mesh Router review, we loved its performance and dedicated router-to-extension-data channel. In our lab, it delivered phenomenal Wi-Fi performance. In a three-story home with lots of thick walls, the Orbi stayed connected with client devices as far as 125 feet from the router. That's the best score we've seen among recent routers.

This deal is for a limited time, so act fast if to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your home for good.