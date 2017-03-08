How to Enable Nest's Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication protects interlopers from accessing your online accounts, so it makes sense that Nest has added it to the mobile apps used to manage its thermostats, smoke alarms and security cameras. By adding two-factor authentication to your Nest account, you'll make sure that no one will be able to access your Nest devices without your mobile phone or tablet.

Two-factor authentication will help protect your Nest Thermostat and other devices from being accessed remotely. Image: Nest.

Here's how to add two-factor authentication to your Nest account.

1. Tap the Menu icon in the top left corner of the Nest app's home screen.

2. Tap Account.

3. Tap Manage account.

4. Tap Account Security.

5. Tap 2-step verification.

6. Tap the switch below Off.

7. Enter your account password and tap continue.

8. Enter the mobile phone number you're going to use and tap Send code.

9. Enter the code sent in the text message to that number and tap Continue.

You've added two-factor authentication to your Nest account! Going forward, you won't need to enter the texted code again on the same phone -- but anyone else trying to get access won't be able to get in without your phone. It'll work just like the process in step 9.