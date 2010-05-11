Trending

HTPC Inside Nintendo NES Case For Sale

Play Super Mario Bros. on Your HDTV

For those who gamed on a steady diet of Super Mario Bros., ExciteBike, or the infamous Duck Hunt, here's an HTPC to bring you down nostalgia lane. The Nintendo HTPC is basically a drive-less computer crammed into an NES case, with enough claimed power to play 1080p HD-quality videos smoothly.

Here's what $475 (no shipping or taxes included yet) gets you:

  • Custom Modified NES case with
  • Zotac IONITX-A-U motherboard with 533Mhz Front Side Bus
  • External 90W Power Supply (Rated 100-240V 50-60Hz, comes with US 3-prong cable)
  • Intel Atom N330 @ 1.6Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce9400M on NVIDIA ION chipset
  • 2GB Dual Channel 800MHZ DDR2 Memory
  • 10/100/1000 ethernet; 802.11n WiFi
  • 6 x USB 2.0
  • 1x Optical, 1x Coax Digital Audio Out (S/PDIF)
  • 1 x eSATA II
  • HDMI/DVI/VGA connectors
  • Line Out, Line In, Mic In analog audio connectors.

The basic variant of the NES HTPC boots from the included 4GB flash drive running Ubuntu 9.10 and XBMC. It's designed as an online media streaming machine, pulling content from a high-speed internet connection through its 802.11n WiFi or 10/100/1000 Ethernet connection. Etsy merchant melanarchy can install an SSD or hard drive at additional cost, but wealth of ports allows the use of high-speed external hard drives. 



The NES HTPC looks like a good package, with a reasonable amount of power under the hood. The maker even insists that the CPU fan is extremely quiet, so the only question is: can anyone build a similar system at lower cost? Fill up the comments below with your proposals, dear readers.

  • ksa-_-jed 12 May 2010 00:27
    only for $475!!!!!!!
  • vulmer 12 May 2010 00:33
    Thats just too cool. I can never get enough of mods like this.
  • Pyroflea 12 May 2010 00:33
    That's pretty cool, but I could make a similar rig, with an internal power supply, for less than that. Very cool, but too pricey for my books.

    *Note: I realize he's trying to profit for his labor, I'm just sayin' :)
  • scifi9000 12 May 2010 00:35
    Why can't I see the power supply? Is it external perhaps? I like the idea of a simple flash drive but would have gone with something bigger (sticking with silent flash) but for the price, it's pretty good I say. The netbook I am currently typing on has an atom and a Geforce 9300M and it struggles for 1080p playback through the HDMI, I don't know how the ion (with 9400m)in this device will perform.
  • scifi9000 12 May 2010 00:39
    I forgot to mention that I am using Win7 32 though. Performance will probably be better again on linux.
  • RogerDeath 12 May 2010 00:44
    I was looking forward to using different HDs like I would my old NES carts. Still pretty awesome though. Maybe I should take the lead and do the same for the SNES?
  • scifi9000 12 May 2010 00:46
    Oh, and on 2nd read I saw the word external so please don't spank me too hard
  • rmmil978 12 May 2010 01:19
    Pretty cool idea, but just an Intel Atom? Come on, I'd use a i3 and then overclock the crap out of it! Then again, I'm inclined to overclock the crap out of anything I build...
  • dupaman 12 May 2010 01:30
    I`ve been meaning to build something like this too, but I`d stuff the atom into my Sega Genesis rev2, which still looks pretty modern next to dvd/blu-ray players,etc. Seeing as how he only uses around $250 in parts in addition to the NES shell, the price is way too steep.
  • erikstarcher 12 May 2010 01:31
    Just bought one of these:
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16856119016&cm_re=foxconn_ion-_-56-119-016-_-Product
    Add a hard drive and memory and cost is right around $300.00.
    There is room for 3 of these inside of a NES. Or one system, matching dvdrw, and you could even fit the power brick inside, so this is nothing special.
