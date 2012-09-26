Nero 12 Media Software Gets YouTube Import Capability

Nero 12 introduces more than a dozen new features over the preceding version and remains one of priciest tools in the segment with an MSRP of $80 for the standard version and $110 for the Platinum variant, which combines the features of the ripping, burning, backup, media management and video editing editions of Nero.

The flagship version gets a few unique features over the lesser versions, including video stabilization and retro film themes in video editing, as well as unprotected Blu-Ray ripping to any video popular format, Blu-ray playback, Blu-ray HD conversion to SD, audio conversion and audio editing, among others.

Both Nero 12 and Nero 12 Platinum now support direct YouTube video imports, which more than likely will land Nero in a hotbed with the music and movie industry. While there are plenty of software tools available to rip content from YouTube, the website recently began blocking content import services such as YouTube-mp3.org and its reasonable to assume that it is more a question of "when" rather than "if" that such services will be blocked at some point.