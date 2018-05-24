N64 Classic Could Be On the Way

Following the success of the NES Classic and SNES Classic, Nintendo fans are looking for any scrap of hope that a Nintendo 64 version may be on the way.

And now there's a scrap: in Japan, Nintendo has trademarked the N64.

chrisjohnsson / Shutterstock.com

The application was spotted by blog Japanese Nintendo and is fueling rumors of a N64 Mini around the internet. Combine that with the fact that Nintendo last year filed for a trademark for an image of an N64 controller similar to the Classic styling of the NES and SNES controller, and hype is running rampant.

There have also been rumors of a Game Boy Classic, though those have yet to come true, so we take this all with a grain of salt.



The N64 might be tough to reproduce as a mini system. The three-pronged controller certainly hasn't aged well, and lots of the console's best games, like Diddy Kong Racing, Banjo-Kazooie and Goldeneye 007 were developed by Rare, which is now owned by Microsoft (for what it's worth, Rare's Donkey Kong Country did make it onto the SNES Classic). But Nintendo has a strong first-party stable including Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, so there's plenty to go around.

That application, which covers downloadable games, joysticks and more, might just be used to keep Nintendo's property safe. While we're curious to see what an N64 Classic would look like, there's always the possibility that this is just a legal move to keep others from using the N64 for their own gain.