My Hero One's Justice: How to Get All the Secret Objectives

I am here… with secrets! The My Hero Academia video game adaptation, My Hero One’s Justice, is finally coming to North America and Europe on Oct. 26, and with it comes a ton of customizable outfits for each character.

If you want to get all of the costumes and accessories you’ll have to complete the three objectives in each mission: beat the mission (duh), S-rank said mission and complete the secret objective. Since the game won’t actually tell you what the secret objective is (even if you’ve already beaten the mission), we decided to compile a cheeky little list so you don’t run around chasing your own tail.

Now go and get those secrets -- go Plus Ultra!

Hero Pt. 1

No. 0: None.

No. 1: Win by KO.

No. 2: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 3: None.

No. 4: Win by KO.

No. 5: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 6: Win by KO.

No. 7: Win after using a sidekick attack 3+ times.

No. 8: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 9: None.

No. 10: None.

No. 11: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 12: Win with more than 80 percent HP.

No. 13: None.

No. 14: Win with Quirk Special 1 (triangle for PS4, Y for Xbox, X for Switch).

No. 15: Win by time out.

No. 16: Win after using a sidekick attack 3+ times.

No. 17: Win after using a sidekick attack 3+ times.

No. 18: None.

No. 19: Win with more than 50 percent HP.

No. 20: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 21: None.

No. 22: Win with a Quirk Special.

No. 23: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 24: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 25: Win by time out.

No. 26: Win with a Quirk Special.

No. 27: Win by KO.

No. 28: None.

No. 29: Win by time out.

No. 30: Win with a perfect victory.

No. 31: Win by KO.

No. 32: Win with a perfect victory.

No. 33: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 34: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 35: Win with Quirk Special 1 (triangle for PS4, Y for Xbox, X for Switch).

No. 36: None.

No. 37: Win with more than 70 percent HP.

No. 38: Win by time out.

No. 39: None.

No. 40: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 41: Win by time out.

No. 42: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 43: None.

Villain

No. 44: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 45: None.

No. 46: Win with more than 70 percent HP.

No. 47: Win with a Quirk Special.

No. 48: Win without guarding.

No. 49: Win after guarding 3+ times.

No. 50: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 51: Win with more than 70 percent HP.

No. 52: Win by KO.

No. 53: None.

No. 54: Win with more than 70 percent HP.

No. 55: Win in 30 seconds.

No. 56: Win after guarding 3+ times.

No. 57: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 58: None.

No. 59: Win without guarding.

No. 60: None.

No. 61: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 62: Win with Quirk Special 1 (triangle for PS4, Y for Xbox, X for Switch).

No. 63: None.

No. 64: Win with a perfect victory.

No. 65: Win without using a sidekick attack.

No. 66: Win by time out.

No. 67: None.

No. 68: None.

No. 69: With with more than 70 percent HP.

No. 70: Win by time out.

No. 71: None.

No. 72: Win with Quirk Special 1 (triangle for PS4, Y for Xbox, X for Switch).

No. 73: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 74: None.

Hero Pt. 2

No. 75: None.

No. 76: Win by ring out.

No. 77: Win by KO.

No. 78: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 79: Win with Quirk Special 1 (triangle for PS4, Y for Xbox, X for Switch).

No. 80: Win after freezing your opponent more than once.

No. 81: Win with a Quirk Special.

No. 82: Win with a Plus Ultra attack.

No. 83: Win with more than 80 percent HP.

While we have to wait until the Spring for the fourth season of My Hero Academia, My Hero One's Justice has the potential to fill the void until then. Let us know if this was any help to you, and you can even do that by sending us your awesome creations. Good luck with those secrets, heroes.